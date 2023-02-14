Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu to meet truck operators, Adani’s cement firm officials today

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will Tuesday hold a meeting with the disputing truck operators and Adani Group-owned cement company officials to resolve the two-month-long standoff. Adani Group shut down its two cement plants in Solan and Bilaspur on December 15 after the truck operators refused to accept the revised freight rates.

On Monday evening, the CM held a meeting with truck unions to discuss the freight rates. Sukhu stressed ending the impasse while keeping in mind the interests of the truck unions. The meeting scheduled for Tuesday will include Adani Group’s representatives as well.

A sub-committee has been formed by the state to resolve the issue between both parties. Several rounds of meetings have been held but to no avail. The deadlock has hit the lives of thousands of people ranging from truck drivers to helpers.

Merely days after the Congress party formed the government, the Adani Group announced the revised rates of cement transportation for two plants in Solan and Bilaspur. The company offered Rs 6 PTPK against the market rates of Rs 10.58 and Rs 11.41 in Darlaghat in Solan district and Barmana in Bilaspur district respectively.

Both Ambuja plants were taken over by the Adani Group after the parent company completed its acquisition in September.

In a letter, Adani Cements CEO Ajay Kapur said the optimum kilometre per annum for the calculation of freight should be 50,000 km. To carry out a smooth transition within a timeframe of three years, he suggested it be fixed at 40,000 km a year now, with an annual increase of 5,000 km over the next two years.

The truck associations stated that the 50,000 km caveat will most likely not be accepted by HIMCON, the consulting agency roped in by the state government to calculate freight rates.

The operators stepped up protests in the last month and are even considering filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against the group if a solution is not reached.

The situation has been closely monitored by CM Sukhu and the Congress government has now found it imperative to resolve the situation.