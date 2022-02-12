Himachal CM says Cong encouraging liquor mafia during daylong Una visit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on Saturday, conducted a daylong visit to Una district, wherein he targeted the Congress. He stated that police had started cracking down and arresting those involved in the illegal liquor trade and it was unfortunate that most of them had links with the Congress party and its leaders.

Thakur added that the state government will take stern action against those involved in drug trafficking and their properties will be confiscated.

The Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs. 67 crore for Kutlehar and Haroli Vidhan Sabha areas of the district. The Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri, is from Haroli.

The Chief Minister said that the Opposition have nothing against the state and in frustration were making wild and baseless allegations.

Thakur, after inaugurating the Kala Kendra Una at Samoor Kalan, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 16.78 crore, also announced the opening of HPSEB Division at Thanakalan. He also said that commerce classes will soon start in Government Senior Secondary Schools Dhamandri and Rainsari and the process of setting up a science lab had commenced at the Senior Secondary School Samoor Kalan.

He said that developmental works worth Rs 1600 crore have been earmarked or were being completed in different parts of the district. He said that the Kala Kendra dedicated by him will definitely prove a hub for cultural activities in the area.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the famous Baba Bal Ashram at Una, before going and inaugurating an Rs. 3.82 crore newly constructed administrative block of the Police Department and an RTPCR Lab at Palkwah, in Jhalera’s Haroli, that has been constructed at a price of Rs. 3.95 crore.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Virender Kanwar, who accompanied Thakur, said that Kutlehar area has witnessed unprecedented development during the last four years. He said that the water scarcity of the area has been redressed thanks to the efforts of the Chief Minister.