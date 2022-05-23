Himachal CM on AAP: ‘Woh pahad nahin chadh payenge’

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party has no future in the hill state. “Woh pahad nahin chadh payenge (They won’t be able to climb hills). Recently their (AAP) state unit was dissolved because of their lack of political vision for Himachal Pradesh. Political scenario in Punjab was different. People of Himachal Pradesh are not used to blame games as being played by AAP,” said Thakur while interacting with the media during the evening session of Media Mahamanthan conclave entitled “Baat Bharat Ki” (Voice of Nation) on the completion of 75 years of publication of two weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser (English) in New Delhi.

The day-long conclave witnessed the participation of eight chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states: Uttarakhand, Haryana, Manipur, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Highlighting the journey of the weeklies, Thakur remembered Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay, who was the founder of Panchjanya, and the late prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who became the first editor of Panchjanaya in 1948 and under whose guidance these publications gained more recognition.

He said that the state government has achieved many milestones in health, education and social service sector. The state government had launched Grihini Suvidha Yojna to benefit the poorest of the poor by providing them smoke-less chullahas. “We have also launched Mukhya Mantri Swablamban Yojna for the youth aged between 18 and 45 to encourage them for self-employment, like opening of restaurants and fitness centres. There is a provision of providing 25 to 30 per cent subsidy up to the investment of Rs 1 crore for purchasing machinery and equipment for running the business. Under the scheme, women aged between 18 and 50 years are being provided subsidy up to 35 per cent.”

The state government has also launched Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna under which a sum of Rs 31,000 was being provided as financial assistance to girls of BPL families, the CM said, adding that Himachal is the first state to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

In the field of health, the state government launched Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojna to benefit around 20,000 beneficiaries with serious ailments. The CM also briefed about other welfare schemes launched for the welfare of the people.

Thakur congratulated mediapersons who were honoured on the occasion for maintaining the highest standards of profession in print, electronic and digital media. He said that it is the foremost duty of the journalists to highlight social issues and put the facts before the people.

The CM appreciated the announcement of the Central government to give subsidy up to Rs 200 per LPG cylinder to benefit over nine crore beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana. Around 1.37 lakh beneficiaries in Himachal would also be benefited by this, he added. The beneficiaries would receive subsidy on 12 cylinders. He welcomed the Union government decision to bring down the price of petrol by Rs 9.50 and that of diesel by Rs 7. He also welcomed the decision of fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in addition to Rs 1.05 lakh crore.