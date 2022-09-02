scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Himachal CM inaugurates development projects in Sirmour and Solan

In Solan's Doon Assembly Constituency, the CM inaugurated 13 developmental projects worth Rs 26 crore. 

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (Express/File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Friday inaugurated several development projects in Sirmour and Solan districts.

This was in continuation of the ruling BJP government’s efforts to achieve its ‘Mission Repeat’.

The CM laid the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 91.16 crore for Pachhad Assembly Constituency. Foundation stones were laid for Rs 7.32 crore upgradation work of Shallana Johri Parvi Khad road, Rs 4.38 crore upgradation work of link road to Thanadhar road and Rs 3.93 crore upgradation work of Rehari Gusan to Donga Phag road.

The CM announced the upgradation of Government Middle School at Leu Kufar as Government High School and Government Primary School at Johla Fagu as Government Middle School. He also announced the opening of a new Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Rajgarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

In Solan’s Doon Assembly Constituency, the CM inaugurated 13 developmental projects worth Rs 26 crore.

Talking about the projects underway in the constituency, Thakur said that the Medical Devices Park worth about Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned by the Union Government which would give a big boost to the industrial development of the area.

The CM laid foundation stones of Rs 3.45 crore source strengthening of various LWSS under JSV Tubewell Sub-Division Baddi under JMM, Rs 3.79 crore Malkumajra Chunari bridge over Sirsa river in GP Kishanpura and Rs 1.54 crore bridge over Beriwala Baghania gram in Suned panchayat.

Advertisement

The CM also highlighted the importance of the bulk drug park set to come up in Una. He said that the park will be a proud moment for Himachal since it is a project of national importance. The estimated cost of the park is about Rs 1,200 crore, out of which Rs 1,000 crore would be funded by the Government of India.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:43:59 pm
Next Story

Police strangled 30-year-old while trying to arrest him, family tells Bombay High Court

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement