Himachal CM inaugurates development projects in Sirmour and Solan

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Friday inaugurated several development projects in Sirmour and Solan districts.

This was in continuation of the ruling BJP government’s efforts to achieve its ‘Mission Repeat’.

The CM laid the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 91.16 crore for Pachhad Assembly Constituency. Foundation stones were laid for Rs 7.32 crore upgradation work of Shallana Johri Parvi Khad road, Rs 4.38 crore upgradation work of link road to Thanadhar road and Rs 3.93 crore upgradation work of Rehari Gusan to Donga Phag road.

The CM announced the upgradation of Government Middle School at Leu Kufar as Government High School and Government Primary School at Johla Fagu as Government Middle School. He also announced the opening of a new Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Rajgarh.

In Solan’s Doon Assembly Constituency, the CM inaugurated 13 developmental projects worth Rs 26 crore.

Talking about the projects underway in the constituency, Thakur said that the Medical Devices Park worth about Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned by the Union Government which would give a big boost to the industrial development of the area.

The CM laid foundation stones of Rs 3.45 crore source strengthening of various LWSS under JSV Tubewell Sub-Division Baddi under JMM, Rs 3.79 crore Malkumajra Chunari bridge over Sirsa river in GP Kishanpura and Rs 1.54 crore bridge over Beriwala Baghania gram in Suned panchayat.

Advertisement

The CM also highlighted the importance of the bulk drug park set to come up in Una. He said that the park will be a proud moment for Himachal since it is a project of national importance. The estimated cost of the park is about Rs 1,200 crore, out of which Rs 1,000 crore would be funded by the Government of India.