Embattled after bypoll rout, Himachal CM gets Modi pat at Mandi rally

Almost two months after BJP’s bypoll rout put incumbent Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur in the firing line, the Prime Minister on Monday praised Thakur and his team for their work in the state. The vote of confidence for the CM comes a year ahead of the next state Assembly polls scheduled around November, 2022. Addressing a rally in Mandi on completion of four years of the Thakur government, PM Narendra Modi said: “Jai Ram ji and his diligent team has not left any stone unturned for fulfilling the dreams of the people of Himachal Pradesh.”

He added that the state had scaled new heights of development in the past four years.

Congratulating Thakur, he said despite cold weather conditions, the crowd at the rally showed that the people of Himachal Pradesh were satisfied with the achievements of the state government over the last four years.

The PM said that the state has benefitted from having a double-engine government in the state and at the Centre as the speed of development projects and the implementation of different schemes have got a momentum.

On his part, Thakur said that BJP will work overtime to form the government again in the state in the 2022 Assembly polls. Apparently, referring to the recent poll debacles, the Chief Minister said: “We will try to break these 1-2 sequences which have developed.”

In a clean sweep earlier, Congress had won all the three Assembly seats and Lok Sabha seat of Mandi which went to bypolls on October 30.

The bypolls were largely seen as a referendum on the performance of the BJP government.

Critics of BJP had claimed that alleged factionalism in the saffron party also proved costly to it during the bypolls.