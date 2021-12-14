Himachal CM delivers detailed presentation on zero-budget natural farming

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur delivered a detailed presentation on zero-budget natural farming in the Chief Minister’s Conclave of BJP-ruled states at Varanasi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the conclave and CMs and deputy Chief Minister’s of various BJP-ruled states took part in the Conclave.

Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh is an agrarian state and the state government is committed to increasing the income of farmers in the state by manifold. To achieve this, the state government is trying to create a niche for Himachal agriculture and horticulture products by offering produce grown using the natural farming techniques such as using cow urine, cow dung and other local fertilisers.

He said that the state government is making sincere efforts to promote best practices in natural farming and awareness was being spread among farmers to adopt natural farming and training was being provided to farmers to adopt this practice.

The CM added that the Subhash Palekar Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojna was started in 2018 and 1,53,643 farmers have been trained in natural farming and 9,192 hectares are being covered under the scheme at present.

He claimed in the conclave that about 63.6% increase in farmers’ income has been registered and crop diversification has got a boost as farmers are growing at least nine crops simultaneously. Zero budget natural farming has also resulted in reduction of crop damage, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur also briefed on the other developmental initiatives covering social security, women empowerment and good governance in the state.