Himachal bypolls: Farm unions to launch ‘no vote for BJP’ campaign

As the state gears up for bypolls for three Assembly and one parliamentary seat in Himachal Pradesh, farmer unions have declared that they will launch a ‘no vote for BJP’ campaign against the ruling party in the state.

The campaign will be spearheaded by Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Bhartiya Kisan Union and will appeal to the people of all four constituencies to reject BJP candidates.

BKU state president Anender Singh Nauty said that Rakesh Tikait will address farmer rallies in Mandi and Kullu district in Mandi parliamentary constituency. In the Vidhan Sabha constituencies — Arki, Jubbal- Kotkhai and Fatehpur, other farmer leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morch will address voters.

Nauty said that BJP has become arrogant and it is ignoring farmers’ legitimate concerns.

He alleged that farmers of Himachal took their paddy crop to Haryana, but were denied entry, adding that there should be at least two paddy procurement centers in all paddy producing districts of the state. ENS