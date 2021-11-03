Himachal by-polls 2021: Sanjay Awasthi clinches Arki

DESPITE AN open revolt by the Arki block Congress, opposition party Congress in Himachal Pradesh succeeded in retaining its Arki Vidhan Sabha seat in the bypoll Tuesday as Sanjay Awasthi defeated his rival and BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal by the margin of 3,219 votes.

In a close contest, Awasthi secured 30,798 votes and ruling BJP’s Rattan Singh Pal got 27,579 votes. This seat had fallen vacant after the demise of the Congress heavyweight and six-time-chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who won this seat in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha poll by a margin of 6,051 votes.

A Himachal Pradesh University graduate, Awasthi has started his political career from Solan. In the 2012 Vidhan Sabha election, he contested from Arki Ccnstituency but lost to his rival and BJP candidate Gobind Ram Sharma.

This time, Gobind Ram Sharma did not lend his support to the BJP’s candidate here and went to campaign in Mandi after he was denied the

party ticket.

As the result was declared, Awasthi’s supporters said his “decent and humble image” in the public had paid off people wanted to give him a chance. Awasthi belongs to former state Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s camp.