scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

Himachal by-polls 2021: Sanjay Awasthi clinches Arki

A Himachal Pradesh University graduate, Awasthi has started his political career from Solan. In the 2012 Vidhan Sabha election, he contested from Arki Ccnstituency but lost to his rival and BJP candidate Gobind Ram Sharma.

Written by Om Prakash Thakur | Shimla |
November 3, 2021 9:46:04 am
himachal pradesh by election results congressSanjay Awasthi (File Photo)

DESPITE AN open revolt by the Arki block Congress, opposition party Congress in Himachal Pradesh succeeded in retaining its Arki Vidhan Sabha seat in the bypoll Tuesday as Sanjay Awasthi defeated his rival and BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal by the margin of 3,219 votes.

In a close contest, Awasthi secured 30,798 votes and ruling BJP’s Rattan Singh Pal got 27,579 votes. This seat had fallen vacant after the demise of the Congress heavyweight and six-time-chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who won this seat in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha poll by a margin of 6,051 votes.

A Himachal Pradesh University graduate, Awasthi has started his political career from Solan. In the 2012 Vidhan Sabha election, he contested from Arki Ccnstituency but lost to his rival and BJP candidate Gobind Ram Sharma.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This time, Gobind Ram Sharma did not lend his support to the BJP’s candidate here and went to campaign in Mandi after he was denied the
party ticket.

As the result was declared, Awasthi’s supporters said his “decent and humble image” in the public had paid off people wanted to give him a chance. Awasthi belongs to former state Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s camp.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement