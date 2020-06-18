Himachal board results declared, over 76% Class XII students clear exams

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education exams were held in March. (Representational image) The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education exams were held in March. (Representational image)

Over 76 per cent of Class XII students of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education cleared their exams held in March, up from around 62 per cent last year. The results were declared Thursday. Among the 83 students who made it to the merit lists of arts, science and commerce streams, 65 were girls.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said examinations for geography, computer science and vocational subjects, which were delayed due to the lockdown, were canceled by the board over Covid-related concerns. For the theory part of these subjects, the students were marked on the basis of highest marks attained among the remaining subjects, he said.

A total of 86,633 students appeared for the examinations, including 49,878 in the arts stream, 25,356 in the science stream and 11,399 in the commerce stream.

Shruti Kashyap from Nirmand in Kullu topped the arts stream by securing 98.2 per cent marks. She is a student of the Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Rampur Bushahr. She was followed by Sushant Chauhan, a resident of Dewka Purla village in Nahan, who scored 97.8 per cent marks.

In the commerce stream, Megha Gupta, a student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Nahan and a resident of the same town, attained the first rank by scoring 97.6 per cent marks. She was followed by Ambika Vikram from Solan, who scored 96.8 per cent marks.

In the science stream, Prakash Kumar from Kullu Science School of Education in Dhalpur scored 99.4 per cent marks to obtain the first rank. He is a resident of Deodhar village in Kullu, and was followed by Shubham Jaswal from Changoli village in Amb, who scored 99.2 per cent marks.

Bhardwaj said that students who could not clear the examinations should not feel disheartened as every student is blessed equally with the power of learning and knowledge. “When the need arises, this power is awakened,” he said.

