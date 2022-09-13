Himachal BJP seeks suggestions from public before announcing poll promises

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP has invited suggestions from the public before announcing poll promises even as the Opposition AAP and the Congress have unveiled their promises.

Suresh Kashyap, state BJP president, said on Tuesday that the party aimed to seek feedback from at least 50,000 people, “so that our ‘vision document’ benefits the entire population of the state”.

Kashyap said the party’s “vision document” for the 2017 elections was prepared with suggestions from 7,000 people. “The people of the entire state were benefited by this. About 20 lakh people have directly benefited from various schemes,” he said.

“For the first time in Himachal Pradesh, free treatment, free tests, 125 units of free electricity and free water in rural areas were given. Many new schemes for women’s empowerment were also implemented,” he said.

According to Kashyap, the people have been impressed with the benefits of the “double-engine government” and made up their mind to vote the BJP to power again, breaking with the state’s tradition.

Besides launching a website and a WhatsApp number, bjphpsankalpatra2022.org and +91123456789, for collecting people’s suggestions, the saffron party has also made 21 subcommittees for the purpose. The party is also sending letters seeking suggestions.

Party national president J P Nadda will be on a four-day tour in the state and hold rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra.