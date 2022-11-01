scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Himachal BJP expels 5 rebels for six years

BJP state president SureshKashyap said that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities. The expulsion order will take effect immediately, he said.

Himachal BJP on Monday expelled five of its rebels, including BJP state vice-president Kripal Parmar. (File)

Himachal BJP on Monday expelled five of its rebels, including BJP state vice-president Kripal Parmar, from primary membership of the party for six years as they were all contesting the state assembly elections against the party’s official nominees.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap expelled former MLA from Kinnaur (Tejwant Negi), former MLA from Anni in Kullu district (Kishori Lal), former MLA from Indora in Kangra district (Manohar Dhiman), former MP and current BJP state vice-president and rebel candidate from Fatehpur (Kripal Parmar), and former MLA from Nalagarh in Solan district (K L Thakur). Kashyap said that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities. The expulsion order will take effect immediately, he said.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:28:43 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: 134 dead in Morbi bridge collapse; Congress’ X-factor in Himachal elections; and more

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement