Himachal BJP expels 5 rebels for six years

Himachal BJP on Monday expelled five of its rebels, including BJP state vice-president Kripal Parmar, from primary membership of the party for six years as they were all contesting the state assembly elections against the party’s official nominees.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap expelled former MLA from Kinnaur (Tejwant Negi), former MLA from Anni in Kullu district (Kishori Lal), former MLA from Indora in Kangra district (Manohar Dhiman), former MP and current BJP state vice-president and rebel candidate from Fatehpur (Kripal Parmar), and former MLA from Nalagarh in Solan district (K L Thakur). Kashyap said that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities. The expulsion order will take effect immediately, he said.