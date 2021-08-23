Himachal bar association calls meeting after ‘misbehaviour’ complaint against state DGP

The Himachal High Court Bar Association on Monday called for an emergent meeting to discuss the alleged case of a woman advocate of the bar being misbehaved with by the state Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu. The meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Himachal High Court Bar Association President, Nareshwar Singh Chandel, issued the notice for the meeting on Monday, in which it is stated that an advocate and member of HP High Court Bar Association had alleged that DGP Kundu has misbehaved with her and has falsely implicated her in a case under Sections 107 and 151. The complainant has also attached the video of the entire incident in a pen drive as proof of the complaint, Chandel said.

After going through the video evidence, the notice said, it had become apparent the DGP had misused his position and had acted like a ‘thanedar’ at the spot.

Bar President, Chandel, said that there was a dispute on the ashram property where the complainant’s father is a trusty. DGP Kundu apparently called the complainant to a temple in the ashram last Saturday on the pretext of solving the issue. When she reached there, he apparently humiliated her.

Contacted, Director General Of Police, Sanjay Kundu, said that the woman is an accused, and cases were going on against her father and her for cheating, forgery, and trespass in criminal courts. He further added that the woman goes to the temple daily with her dog, which terrifies the priests there.

Meanwhile, the bar is set to have received another complaint from one Mohan Sharma, a member of Himachal Pradesh High Court Bar Association, against the Registrar of Cooperative Society, Rajesh Sharma, Chandel said.