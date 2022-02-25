Himachal bans protests by government staff when Assembly is in session

Himachal Pradesh has banned government employees from protesting when the Assembly is in session, and warned violators of an order issued in this regard of immediate suspension or dismissal.

The order issued on Friday by Balbir Singh, an undersecretary in the department of personnel, has warned not only those who protest or boycott work but also the employees who give notice to do so. The employees will not get their salary, wages and other emoluments if they protest, it said.

The order also said such strikes were prejudicial to public order, involved criminal offences like “wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, criminal trespass or abetment or incitement to commit offences”, caused damage to public property and were “unbecoming of government servants”.

When the Assembly is in session, there is a general ban on leave as government servants are required to assist in the transaction of legislative business, the order said.