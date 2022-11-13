scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Himachal Assembly Elections: Those who walked to booths, Naro Devi (105), Pyar Singh (103)

There are over 1.21 lakh people above 80 years of age in the hill state with as many as 1,136 centenarians. The Election Commission had made special arrangements for the elderly and persons with disabilities at polling stations across the state.

Sardar Pyar Singh in Shimla (L) and Naro Devi (R) casts her vote at Churah in Chamba. (PTI)

Dropping temperatures and advancing years failed to dampen the enthusiasm of centenarians as many of them came out to vote in assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with 105-year-old Naro Devi exercising her franchise in Churah in Chamba and 103-year-old Sardar Pyar Singh in Shimla.

There are over 1.21 lakh people above 80 years of age in the hill state with as many as 1,136 centenarians. The Election Commission had made special arrangements for the elderly and persons with disabilities at polling stations across the state.

“It was an honour to meet and felicitate Sardar Pyar Singh, 103 years old, on International Day of elderly persons. Here, he is seen casting his vote with his same indomitable spirit and zeal,” said the state’s Chief Electoral officer, Maneesh Garg, while sharing a picture on the EC Twitter handle.

Naro Devi, 105, chose to cast her vote in a polling booth in Churah constituency of Chamba, despite the EC creating special facilities for the elderly to cast their postal ballot. Madari Ram, 98, voted at Vijaypur, Bilaspur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...Premium
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime MinisterPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime Minister

Himachal was home to 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, India’s first voter, who died a few days ago after casting his postal ballot for this election. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had visited Negi’s residence in Kalpa in Kinnaur and had said the real tribute to him would be for all citizens to take part in voting and strengthen democracy in the country.

The EC said Chasak Bhatpri, an 83-year-old woman, was among those who cast their vote in the remote Bharmaur constituency in Chamba despite heavy snow.

“Bharmour is the farthest in the state being at a distance of 14 km from the nearest road head. Seeing huge response from the voters despite heavy snow,” the EC said sharing her picture in snow.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 08:51:06 am
Next Story

Burnt area under paddy up 15% this year; Patiala tops chart with 64%

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement