Himachal Assembly Elections: At the remotest village with 65 voters, 91% polling

Bara Bhangal, considered the remotest village of Himachal Pradesh in Kangra, Saturday recorded 90.8 per cent turnout as 59 out of 65 registered voters exercised their franchise. The Election Commission had set up a polling booth for the 65 voters. It had taken two days and three sorties by a chopper to carry two Electronic Voting machines, two security personnel and five members of election staff, including a BLO, to the village.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal confirmed that six of the electors did not cast their vote.

The district administration got the information about the voting percentage through a satellite phone as no cellular network was functioning in the area amid snow.

While authorities said that they were impressed with the turnout, Pabna Kumari, a resident and office bearer of Himachal Ghumantu Pashu Palak Committee, said that she was hoping for 100 per cent turnout. “They (the voters in Bara Bhangal) know how the election commission spends money to organise a polling booth in the village. They turn up enthusiastically to vote”.

She added that these 65, out of total 470 registered voters in the village, had stayed back to look after the cattle heads and property of the rest 405 who have migrated to Bir.

“There are 150 families who live in the village who are all nomad shepherds. While 405 members have migrated to Bir ahead of the winters, the remaining 65 stayed back to organise fodder for the cattle. We have to keep dry grass for the cattle. It is already snowing in the villlage,” she said.

Pabna is among the 405 who have migrated to Bir. The seasonal snowfall started in the village four days ago.

The administration had set up a separate booth in Bir also for these residents who have migrated. The village is only approachable by two shepherds’ treks — a 72-km trek from Billing through Thamsar pass, and a 40-km trek starting from Holi in Chamba. The administration had stationed an alternative team on standby at Holi area. It takes a two-day to reach the village from Holi, he said.

The village is tucked away deep in the Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal ranges of the Himalayas at a height of 7,700 feet. Considered the remotest village in Himachal, a polling booth was first set up in the village during the Assembly elections in 2007, after 60 years of independence.

The voters in Bara Bhangal had boycotted the general elections in 2009 demanding that the village be excluded from the purview of a wild life sanctuary.