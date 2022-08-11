scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Himachal assembly begins debate on no-confidence motion against BJP govt

Starting the debate on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP government.

By: PTI |
August 11, 2022 1:06:49 pm
Channi should have resigned after PM’s security breach: Himachal CM ThakurHimachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday began a debate on a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition Congress and the CPM against the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government.

Starting the debate on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP government.

He said 354 murders, 1,574 rapes and 7,406 molestation cases have so far been reported in the hill state under the Thakur-led government.
The debate started at 11 am and would continue till 3 pm. Chief Minister Thakur is expected to give his reply at 3 pm.

The notice for the motion was given by 22 Congress MLAs and the lone CPM legislator in the assembly on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

The speaker told the House on Wednesday that the notice was given at 9.50 am under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

“The notice stated the House expresses no confidence in the council of ministers as the government fails on all fronts,” the speaker had said.
The BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68-member House, while the Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:06:49 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement