Himachal Assembly: Cut motion on health, family welfare defeated by voice vote

Several members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Saturday complained of shortage of doctors, nurses and specialists in health institutes of the state.

Discussing a cut motion on health and family welfare, MLA Rajinder Rana said that due to lack of healthcare professionals and equipment, poor patients are often referred from a primary health centre to the civil hospital, and then further to the district hospital, the Tanda medical college and finally to PGI in Chandigarh.

Several MLAs said that radiology equipments such as X-Ray machines and CT scanners are often found to be non-functional or lack a technician to operate them, forcing patients to get test in private facilities by shelling out a large sum of money.

Col Dhani Ram Shandil said that private hospitalization is not within the reach of a common person while Mohan Lal Brakta said that the Rohru civil hospital lacks an anaesthetist due to which other specialists are also “handicapped”.

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said that thalassemia patients often have to go outside the state for treatment due to lack of proper blood transfusion facilities in Himachal’s hospitals. Sunder Thakur complained of lack of specialists and staff in Kullu while Lakhvinder Rana demanded a trauma centre in the Nalagarh industrial area. Vikramaditya Singh said that the upcoming AIIMS in Bilaspur must not be developed at the cost of Shimla’s IGMC hospital in terms of doctors and staff.

Health minister Rajiv Saizal replied that the state government is committed to strengthening health services in the state. “Doctors and medical staff have provided exemplary service during the pandemic, and the government regularly tries to fill up functional posts on priority. Over 1,500 doctors have been appointed in the last three years,” he said, adding that health services in the state have expanded greatly since Himachal attained full statehood 50 years ago.

The cut motion was rejected by the House in a voice vote.