Himachal Assembly Budget session from Feb 26 to Mar 20

The Himachal Pradesh government will hold the Budget session of the Assembly from February 26 to March 20, an official spokesperson Friday said. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The session will have 17 sittings.

The Assembly was last convened in September 2020 for a 12-day monsoon session while the winter session, scheduled to be held in December, was cancelled due to a surge of Covid cases. The Assembly session will now be held after a gap of more than five months.

The Cabinet also decided to reopen schools for classes 6 and 7 from February 15. Earlier, the state government had decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 5 and 8 to 12. While summer-closing schools in the state reopened for these classes from February 1, winter-closing schools are scheduled to open from February 15. Students of classes 1 to 4, meanwhile, will continue to attend online classes from their homes.

Educational institutions in Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district, where a number of teachers tested Covid positive a few days ago, will also be allowed to open from February, the government said.

The Cabinet decided that if any teacher/employee or student is found Covid positive, the educational institution would be closed for 48 hours and then reopened after sanitisation as per protocol. Serving of cooked meals under the mid-day meal scheme has been suspended till March 31, and during this period dry ration will be provided to the students while the cooking cost will be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries/guardians, the cabinet said, adding that the academic session 2021-22 will start from April 1.