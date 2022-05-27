Himachal approves 50% bus fare concession for women

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet decided to provide 50 per cent concession in fare to women passengers in Himachal Road Transport Corporation ordinary intra state buses. An announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on the occasion of Himachal Day on April 15 at Chamba.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to provide government guarantee in favour of HRTC for raising term loan of Rs. 160 crore to buy 360 new buses and other transport vehicles.

It also decided to provide free domestic water supply facility to the people in the rural areas from May 1. The Cabinet gave its approval to provide two free gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in addition to the refill provided at the time of gas connection.

It gave its approval for grant of Child Adoption Leave upto 12 weeks to the regular female employees of the state government.

It decided to enhance the honorarium of part time workers functioning in patwar circles of Revenue Department from existing Rs 4100 to Rs 5000 per month, of lambardars in Revenue Department from existing Rs 2300 to Rs 3200 per month, of cook-cum-helper under the Mid Day Meal Scheme by Rs. 900 per month from April 1, of part time water carriers working in Education Department by Rs 900 per month from April 1.

The Cabinet decided to enhance the honorarium of all categories of teachers appointed under SMC by Rs 1000 per month from April 1. It also gave its nod to create and fill up 66 posts of Superintendent, Grade-I in Education Department for its smooth functioning.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 177 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant in Health and Family Welfare Department to facilitate the patients. It also decided to fill up 100 posts of Veterinary Officers in Animal Husbandry Department on contract basis through direct recruitment/batchwise basis.

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill up 130 posts of different categories under National Health Mission on contract/outsource basis.