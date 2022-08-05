scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Himachal apple farmers stage protest, demand rollback of hiked GST

The key demands of the farmers include rollback of increased Goods and Service Tax (GST) on apple cartons, which has been hiked from from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | Shimla |
August 5, 2022 10:30:10 pm
The farmers also reiterated their long standing demand of raising import duty on apples from 50 to 100 per cent to boost sale of local produce.(File photo)

Hundreds of apple farmers from across Himachal Pradesh staged a protest against “regressive” government policies outside the state secretariat on Friday.
On Friday, More than 1,500 farmers gathered outside the secretariat building in Chotta Shimla after marching from Sanjauli. The farmers have been protesting against various apple-related issues, from price rise to GST on packaging materials.

The day’s protest saw participation of farmers from apple belts, including Rohru, Sirmaur, Kotgarh among others, with members of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha too lending support to the agitation.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On Friday, the farmers first assembled at the Naubahar crossing, from where they marched towards the secretariat building while raising slogans against the government. The police had put up barricades to stop the farmers, with a minor scuffle taking place at one such barricade.
Apple production is the primary, Rs 5000 crore business of the state, with farmers claiming that the state’s new policies will significantly hit their revenues from this harvest season on wards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

The key demands of the farmers include rollback of increased Goods and Service Tax (GST) on apple cartons, which has been hiked from from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. The farmers are also demanding subsidy on fertilisers and pesticides, along with implementation of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) as per categories of apples on the lines of that of Kashmir — the state which has emerged as a major competitor to the state’s supply chain.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The farmers also reiterated their long standing demand of raising import duty on apples from 50 to 100 per cent to boost sale of local produce.

“There have been no considerations for apple growers, despite the fact that more than 50 per cent of the state’s population is engaged in farming of the fruit. The last few years have been the worst for the community. With increased prices from basic purchase of fertilisers to packaging, we are bearing more costs than profits. If the state and the Central government do not amend their policies, we will be in major trouble,” said a protesting farmer from Rohru

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:30:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement