Himachal agri university seeks GI tag to Japonica Red Rice

Himachal agriculture university has submitted an application for GI (Geographical Indication) registration of Japonica Red Rice to the Geographical Indications Registry Office, Chennai.

Prof H K Chaudhary Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar HP Agriculture University, Palampur, said that the university was also working on three projects related to GI tagging including Red Rice, Karsog Kulthi and Chamba Chukh.

University scientists has been asked to file at least 50 GI registration applications in this golden jubilee year of Himachal’s statehood. After getting a GI tag, the farmers get national and international recognition for that particular crop or commodity which helps them to get better price benefiting them financially.

Elaborating on Red Rice, the V-C said it is one of the many treasures of Himachal. The Red Rice varieties include Chhohartu from Shimla district, Sukara, Jhinjan and Karad from Chamba district, Jattu, Deval and Matali from Kullu district, and Desi Dhan, Kalizhini, Achhoo, and Begmi from Kangra district grown in different parts of the state at different altitudes since times immemorial.

Red kernelled rice commands a higher price, is nutritionally superior being rich in iron and zinc and numerous trace elements and vitamins and in addition has high antioxidant properties. These Red Rice varieties belong to both indica and japonica subspecies.

Prof H K Chaudhary told that unlike Red Rice of Kerala and other states, the Red Rice of HP are adapted to cooler climates. In view of this, the university is making efforts to get GI for Japonica Red Rice.

Red rice is also an important part of all religious ceremonies in Himachal Pradesh. Chhohartu, a Red Rice variety grown in Chhohara Valley, Rohru (Shimla) is a part of cultural heritage of the area. Since times immemorial the paddy of this variety is gifted under different names on various occasions like marriages, religious ceremonies, child birth etc. The rice of this variety is served during community lunches and yajnas. The Pichh, excess water of thick consistency decanted after cooking of rice, of this Red Rice is considered very useful for pregnant ladies and children. Red rice is also used for making beverages in many areas of the state.

The university has constituted task forces for GI registration of different crops, animal genetic resources and commodities of Himachal Pradesh.