HIMACHAL After protests by family, Opposition, SIT formed to probe 23-year-old’s death

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted an SIT to investigate the mysterious death of a 23-year-old married woman of Joginder Nagar in Mandi district whose dead body was found hanging in a nearby forest four days ago.

The SIT will be headed by SP (crime) Virender Kalia and also comprise of Mukesh Kumar, DSP, CID and Sushant Sharma, DSP, Mandi.

Kundu said that IGP, CID, will closely monitor the investigation of this case.

There was a case registered in Joginder Nagar police station on 19 August last month under IPC Sections 498 A and 306.

Thr parents of the victim had alleged foul play behind her death and demanded a probe.

Local residents of the area had staged protest in Joginder Nagar and demanded that a case of murder must be registered against the accused. After police found her dead body, Joginder Nagar police had arrested her husband. Even the Congress and Left had staged protests. There was tension in the area as the parents and other people took a decision to perform the last rites of the victim in front of her in-laws house. But this situation was defused after intervention of some local people.