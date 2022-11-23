scorecardresearch
Himachal: 70 roads blocked after heavy snowfall

As per details, the maximum number of roads have been blocked in the Lahaul-Spiti district, which has received a high percentage of snowfall as it was located at a height of 4000 meters from sea-level

More than 70 roads have been blocked due to heavy snowfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh. As per disaster management officials, till Tuesday at least 71 routes had been rendered non-functional due to heavy snow. For the last 10 days, the state has witnessed intermittent snowfall in several areas like Narkanda, Manali, and Lahaul-Spiti, among others.

As per details, the maximum number of roads have been blocked in the Lahaul-Spiti district, which has received a high percentage of snowfall as it was located at a height of 4000 meters from sea-level. Within the Lahaul division, 38 roads are blocked while in Udaipur, disruptions on 22 routes were reported. Water supply in a portion of the district has also been stopped for temporary repairs.

Officials also said that the popular Rohtang Pass route on NH 3 has been closed due to weather-related activity.

