Himachal: 3 Class 10 girls ‘injured’ as boy throws acid on them during practical exam

The students of Class 10 were waiting in the courtyard and being called inside the science laboratory in groups for the practical examination. (Representational Image) The students of Class 10 were waiting in the courtyard and being called inside the science laboratory in groups for the practical examination. (Representational Image)

Three class 10 girls were allegedly injured when a boy threw acid on them during a practical examination in their school in Hamirpur district on Saturday. The victims were treated at a primary health centre and discharged in the evening while the boy fled the school premises immediately after the incident, police sources said.

The incident occurred at the government senior secondary school at Utpur village of Hamirpur, when the chemistry practical examination of Class 10 students was underway.

The students of Class 10 were waiting in the courtyard and being called inside the science laboratory in groups for the practical examination. “One of our classmates was laughing about something when the boy approached her and warned her he would throw acid on her two minutes before the closing of school. Later, he emerged out of the laboratory carrying some acid in a vessel. The girl who was warned was not there and he threw the acid at us,” one of the victims aged 14 told The Sunday Express over the phone. She said that she suffered injuries to her cheeks, nose and forehead and was rushed to a primary health centre. The other two victims suffered relatively less injuries, she said.

“I have been told that the acid was in a diluted form. I have instructed the school staff to get an FIR registered,” said Ajay Patial, deputy director of higher education, Hamirpur.

The three girls were discharged following treatment, but the police were yet to record their statement at the time of filing this report. DSP Renu Sharma said that prima facie, it appears that the boy was irked when the girls were laughing. “But their statements are yet to be recorded. An FIR is in the process of being registered at the Sujanpur police station,” she said.

Hamirpur SP Arjit Sen said that the police have been intimated about the incident and are verifying the details.

Later, the DSP said that the police have registered a case under section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused has been identified and traced at his home. As he is a juvenile, he will be taken into custody on Sunday and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. Further investigation is on.”

The incident comes days after four students were injured following an explosion due to wrong mixing of chemicals in a science laboratory during a practical examination in a school at Matiana, Shimla.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.