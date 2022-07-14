HC quashes FIR against journalist who got Covid e-pass in Bachchan, Trump names

Himachal Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against a journalist who attempted to highlight discrepancies in the e-pass generation system during the Covid wave last year.

As per officials, a journalist associated with a leading media house was booked for registering e-passes using fraudulent names. The court stated that the intention of the scribe was not to defraud but to give a ‘reality check’ about the system.

“The petitioner did not commit any act with intention to defraud, but for reality check and verifying the working of the system of online registration and generation of e-passes, regarding which it was claimed by State that e-passes would be generated after proper verification of documents uploaded with the online request,” read the order by Justice Vivek Singh Thakur.

The court said, “The petitioner never intended to use nor used these e-passes for entering Himachal Pradesh. He brought this lapse in system to the notice of higher authorities. In given facts and circumstances, it cannot be said the act done by the petitioner was with intent to defraud, therefore, it was not an act done ‘fraudulently’.”

The journalist had requested for vehicle passes to be issued in the name of Amitabh Bachchan and Donald Trump to establish that they were being generated in a mechanical manner. The scribe further gave his own Aadhaar and other details for the purpose of verification. The passes were issued for the two names and the vehicle numbers were submitted for the investigation, the journalist submitted.

The authorities argued that the journalist created fake propaganda giving the impression that entry to the state was being allowed without checking. The officials further contended that the scribe had generated fake documents making him liable for action.

An FIR was registered by HP Police against the journalist for alleged cheating by personification, forgery, dishonesty, and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act.

“The petitioner was having doubt about the proper working of verification system of State at the time of registration of online request for e-pass and generation of e-passes… It is evident that in the entire episode intention of the petitioner was neither dishonest nor fraudulent as immediately after generation of e-passes, the petitioner brought it to the notice of authorities and persons concerned,” the court further said.

Stating that prima facie no offence was committed by the accused under the given sections, the FIR stands quashed, read the order.