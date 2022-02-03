Hamirpur-Una railway line gets Centre’s approval

Hamirpur-Una broad gauge Railway Line would be laid down with 50-50 percent partnership of the state and Centre. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Hamirpur, said that the Centre has given its consent to this proposal.

In future this rail line would be extended till Kangra valley and the state government is doing everything to finalise this proposal, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Medical College Hamirpur which is being constructed in Jol Sappad will be connected with this rail line.

He said that all the accused in the spurious liquor case will be booked and punished. Many were arrested and enquiry is still going on. No one will be spared. He said that seven people who had consumed the spurious liquor and died are unfortunate. While asked whether there will be some changes in the cabinet, Chief Minister Jai Ram just smiled and evaded the question.

During his visit to Hamirpur he inaugurated Histopathology Lab in the Department of Pathology in Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur established at a cost of Rs. 84.20 lakh. He also performed the inauguration of an automated Biochemistry Analyzer installed in the Department of Biochemistry at a cost of about Rs.15 lakh. With this facility, 360 photometric tests could be done in one hour; besides, biochemistry tests of Covid-19 patients would also be done.

He performed the opening ceremony of the Eye Donation Centre in the Ophthalmology Department of Medical College under the National Blindness Control Program of the National Health Mission. He also inaugurated Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in the Medical College under National Health Mission for treatment and rehabilitation of malnourished children.

The Chief Minister directed the executing agencies to ensure time bound completion of this project. He said that the project should be completed by the month of August this year. He said that this Hospital would have about 250 beds and seven Operation Theatres. He said that quality work must also be ensured while executing this project.

Thakur meets Dhumal

During his visit to Hamirpur jai Ram Thakur participated in “Mandal Milan Karyakram” organised by Hamirpur BJP Mandal and urged the BJP workers to start ground level work for next Vidhan Sabha elections.He directed the Mandal office bearer to bring the annoyed BJP workers to the party fold. He said that party workers’ hard work will definitely bear fruit. In this programme he met former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and said that all BJP workers and he himself got the guidance from the former Chief Minister.