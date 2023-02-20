This writer knows his onions, also a thing or two about Gujarat’s Baerotu Baba, ‘God’ of Una village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Himachal Pradesh his second home, but there is another Gujarati who made the hill state his first home. Popularly known as Baerotu Baba, he came from the Kutch region around 200 years ago, he never went back.

Bae in Gujarati means two. The Baba used to eat two rotis with onion, hence the name. Later, he stopped consuming onion and started having jaggery instead. The legend goes that those who refused to give him two rotis and shakkar (sugar) in alms did not get rain in their fields — people veered round to this belief in due course of time. Now a temple stands in memory of Baerotu Baba at Lohara village of Una district in Himachal Pradesh. People visit the place to get their wishes fulfilled. On the first Thursday in June every year, a bhandara is organised, which is attended by people from far-off places.

Baerotu Baba comes alive in Una Kshetra Ke Dharmik Evam Aitihasik Sthal (Religious and historical places of Una region), a book by PhD scholar and writer Raman Sharma, which discusses and dissects the destinations dear to the devout in the district.

When it comes to religious places, Una district is known more, nay most, for Chintpurni temple. The book, too, begins with this temple, detailing how a dream sequence led to the discovery of this religious shrine.

Indeed, dreams and divinity have a direct and distinct relationship which drives and delivers many a deity discovery. In one such tale, fairy-tale fortitude of four women forms the foundation of Sheetala Mata Mandir at Gagret.

Various villages have various Shiv temples with shivlings in various shapes and sizes — some small, some tall, some above the ground, some below the ground, some even having three, four and five heads.

There is a temple of Hanuman with five heads at Thathal village.

Apart from Gujarat, there is more of India in this district diary. Kamakhya Devi temple at Poliyan Purohitan village traces its old ties to the famous Kamakhya temple at Guwahati, Assam, while Lord Jagannath temple at Salana village joins the hill state with Odisha due to the famed Jagannath temple at Puri.

There is an international connection as well. An ashram at Amb belongs to Baba Pindi Das, who was born at Rawalpindi in Pakistan. His father named him Pindi Das after Rawalpindi. Mahrishi Raja Vaen Shila Mandir at Nangra village has a Sri Lanka link.

There are a handful of Sati temples, wherein ordinary women who performed the ritual of sati have been elevated to the realm of divinity, wherein villages and villages bow to ward off evil and ill luck.

Gurdwaras, mosques, a church and a Jain temple complete the secular character of the district.

As for historical places, there are old forts and royal palaces. There is a cannon associated with World War 1, which has been installed at Bhadsali village. There is a memorial at Nangal Jarialan village built for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World War 1. Gandhi Seva Ashram at Oel village reminds one and all about the freedom struggle.

However, the book needs more editing and proof reading. There are spelling errors and one glaring example is Baerotu. It has to begin with B, not V. The difference in pronunciation of the two letters is usually explained in popular parlance as B for Bombay and V for victory. So, Baerotu has to have B from Bombay. Incidentally, Bombay, now Mumbai, is near Gujarat, the state where the Baba originally came from.

There is also a recurring expression — Zila Una se door (Away from Una district) — that strikes a jarring note. As this book describes the places situated in Una district, not outside it, this expression is out of place and out of sync with the theme of the book.

Himachal Pradesh is known as Devbhoomi, and this book offers a slice of the sacred space. Produced during the pandemic, it can be read from cover to cover on Himachal-bound Vande Bharat train.