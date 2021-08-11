scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
From Friday, entry into Himachal only if you carry -ve Covid report or are fully vaccinated

In its earlier order on August 6, the state government had made mandatory a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in Himachal Pradesh during 'Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras' from August 9 to August 17.

By: Express News Service | Shimla |
August 11, 2021 6:23:32 pm
People hold umbrellas to protect themselves during heavy rain at Ridge in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Beginning Friday, August 13, only those people will be allowed entry into Himachal Pradesh who carry a negative Covid-19 report or are fully vaccinated, a senior official said.

In a late night order on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said, “All persons intending to visit state shall carry their Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours with effect from August 13.”

The two-page order, issued after a cabinet meeting, further said, “The Covid-19 situation in the state has been reviewed. It is observed that the number of Covid-19 active cases and positivity rate are increasing and the situation is still precarious”.

Also Read |Himachal reintroduces negative RT-PCR report for tourists

Further, it has also been decided that all schools would remain closed except residential ones from August 11 to 22. However, teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend schools, the order stated.

The education department will frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the residential schools for containment of Covid-19, it added.

The order further stated, “Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district movement of public transport buses (state/ contract carriages) is now allowed to be operated with 50% of the registered seating capacity with effect from August 13.”

For inter-state public transport buses, the transport department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/ RAT/vaccine certificate so that only eligible persons will board the buses, it added.

