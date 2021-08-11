From Friday, entry into Himachal only if you carry -ve Covid report or are fully vaccinated

Beginning Friday, August 13, only those people will be allowed entry into Himachal Pradesh who carry a negative Covid-19 report or are fully vaccinated, a senior official said.

In a late night order on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said, “All persons intending to visit state shall carry their Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours with effect from August 13.”

The two-page order, issued after a cabinet meeting, further said, “The Covid-19 situation in the state has been reviewed. It is observed that the number of Covid-19 active cases and positivity rate are increasing and the situation is still precarious”.

In its earlier order on August 6, the state government had made mandatory a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in Himachal Pradesh during ‘Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras’ from August 9 to August 17.

Further, it has also been decided that all schools would remain closed except residential ones from August 11 to 22. However, teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend schools, the order stated.

The education department will frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the residential schools for containment of Covid-19, it added.

The order further stated, “Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district movement of public transport buses (state/ contract carriages) is now allowed to be operated with 50% of the registered seating capacity with effect from August 13.”

For inter-state public transport buses, the transport department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/ RAT/vaccine certificate so that only eligible persons will board the buses, it added.