Four CMs to meet, discuss ways to combat drug menace in states

The recent cases of recovery of “chitta” (heroine) in Shimla has created serious concern. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) The recent cases of recovery of “chitta” (heroine) in Shimla has created serious concern. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

IN THE backdrop of recent arrests, including those of foreigners involved in drug trafficking, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur mobilised support from Chief Ministers of three neighbouring states for a common strategy to deal with illegal smuggling and supply of drugs in the state.

Till now,only official level meetings were held, but this time, the Chief Minister has taken a more pro-active stand to deal with the issue once and for all. This comes after that recent curbs in Punjab, that have driven drug peddlers to Himachal Pradesh to explore new markets and clients .

With this in mind, Thakur will have detailed discussions with Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, for a consensus on how best to deal with illegal peddlers, suppliers and those engaged in this clandestine trade in all four states .

“The meeting of the four Chief Ministers will be held at Chandigarh though initially I had invited all CMs to Shimla for discussions. Punjab CM suggested for holding meeting at Chandigarh. Now, it’s final,” he said . Thakur said the problem of drug abuse and trafficking has assumed an alarming proportion. The information gathered by the state CID and police has alarmed the agencies on its scale and extent. The youth have particularly become prey to drug abuse, with parents also volunteering to help in tackling the menace .

The recent cases of recovery of “chitta” (heroine) in Shimla has created serious concern with Himachal Pradesh High Court passing a strict order that mere seizure of the drugs will not solve the problem, prescribing the need for tougher measures .

The Chief Minister said after meeting with his counterparts that state agencies will work out a joint strategy to start the biggest ever crack-down on drugs and will also amend the NDPS act, if needed. The state cabinet also discussed the issue in details and passed directions to the Chief Secretary to start action without any delays.

