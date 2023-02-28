scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Ensure forest clearances in a time-bound manner: Sukhu urges Centre

The state government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and developing necessary infrastructure for it by constructing adequate number of e-charging stations for electric vehicles.

Sukhwinder Singh SukhuSukhu said the need to construct heliports was because of the tough geological conditions of Himachal. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. The CM stressed on timely forest clearances during a meeting with the Union minister and stated that there should be escalation of various ongoing development projects in the hill state.

The CM urged the Union minister to ensure forest approvals in a time-bound manner for construction of heliports, green corridors as mandated by the state government for making Himachal ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025.

Sukhu said the need to construct heliports was because of the tough geological conditions of Himachal. It will not only facilitate the tourists visiting the state but also cater to the emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise, he added.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: |‘All governments should implement the old pension scheme, we don’t run a shop’

The state government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and developing necessary infrastructure for it by constructing adequate number of e-charging stations for electric vehicles. Green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all national and state highways in the state.

In order to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be done in time to achieve the target, the CM said.

Delay in forest clearances creates unnecessary lag in the construction of development projects, especially educational institutions, roads, bridges, and ropeways, the CM added.

The state forest officers should work in unison with the central-level forest officers and they should take up the cases pending with the Unionministry so that approvals can be received in time, Sukhu said.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the state’s water reservoirs, wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism guidelines, among others.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:07 IST
