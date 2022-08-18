Flaunting its Delhi model, AAP promises quality education in Himachal Pradesh

August 18, 2022 4:08:07 am
In its first set of poll promises, the AAP on Wednesday guaranteed free and quality education for Himachal Pradesh students if it is voted to power in the next Assembly elections.
“I appeal to public of Himachal Pradesh to vote for education and its guarantee will be our responsibility. If you want to look at a role model for education, look at Delhi, or not very further, Punjab. In five months, the state has made remarkable efforts in the education department. There will be dedicated efforts to improve education infrastructure in Himachal,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He along with Punjab Chief Minister
Bhagwant Mann made the announcement during their visit to Shimla.
Giving five guarantees, the party also said all schools will be made excellent on the lines of Delhi, private ones will not be allowed to hike fee illegally, temporary teachers will be regularised, vacant posts of teacher will be filled and they won’t be given any non-teaching work.
The party’s Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and Himachal unit chief Surjeet Thakur were present on the occasion. Following its victories in Punjab and New Delhi, the party is relying on election policies that have been previously implemented. The AAP is already carrying out audit of private schools in Delhi to check arbitrary fee hike.
The party will also be making announcements related to jobs and electricity since it is looking to implement Delhi model of governance in the state. The Congress has already announced subsidy of 300 electricity units while the BJP is providing free 125 units across the state.
Recently, the AAP also slammed the Congress for copying its poll strategy from other states.
