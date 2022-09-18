scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Five-time MLA Ram Lal quits as Himachal Congress vice-president

Himachal Pradesh Congress vice-president and five-time MLA Ram Lal Thakur has resigned from his post.

A senior Congress leader from Bilaspur, former minister, and MLA from Naina Devi Assembly, Thakur resigned citing discontentment over party functioning.

“The onus lies on the high command. Since the beginning, I have been associated with the party. I will perform my duties to the best of my abilities. There are multiple faces for the CM’s post. There are also people who come and go. I am not one of them. I will abide by their final decision even if it means working only for the party and not contesting elections,” Thakur said.

He said he would be forwarding his resignation to the party high command in the coming days. Thakur has been the Youth Congress president from Bilaspur and was elected MLA of Kot Kehlor constituency, which came to be known as Naina Devi following delimitation. Advising leaders to give ticket distribution a calculative thought, he said: “I want to suggest to the party high command to give tickets after much deliberation and thought. Those who can win should only be considered.”

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:43:15 am
