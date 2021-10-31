First to cast vote in Independent India, Shyam Saran Negi does it again at 104

One-hundred-and-four-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of independent India, exercised his franchise along with his three generations at Adarsh polling station Kalpa for the Mandi parliamentary by-election on Saturday afternoon.

His granddaughter Manisha and grandson Akash voted for the first time.

A red carpet and traditional musical instruments welcomed Negi at the polling booth. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan honoured him with a cap and angavastram. Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratna and Assistant Returning Officer Swati Dogra were present.

The district administration had made special arrangements to bring Negi to the polling station and drop him back home so that he did not face any difficulty in casting his vote.

After casting his vote, Negi said that he had exercised his franchise in all the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Panchayati elections and he considered himself fortunate to be more than 100 years old.

He urged all the countrymen to exercise their franchise for strengthening the democracy.

DC Devgan expressed happiness and said that it is a matter of pride not only for Kinnaur district but also for the entire country that Negi has cast his vote in the Mandi parliamentary by-election.