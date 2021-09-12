Shimla: FIR against ex-IAS officer, others, for illegal transfer of govt land

SHIMLA POLICE have booked a retired settlement officer, a 2015-batch IAS officer, Deva Singh Negi, a Naib Tehsildar, Kanungo, and one other person under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating, conspiracy, and those under the Indian Forests Act for allegedly illegally transferring government land to a private party.

No one has been arrested in the case so far.

Deputy Police Superintendent of Chaupal, Raj Kumar, said that police have registered the case against Deva Singh Negi and others under IPC sections 420, 467, 468,469,471, 120B and under sections 41 and 42 of Indian Forests Act.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint filed by Ramesh Chand, Randhir Kumar, Papinder Singh, Vikas, and Khushi Ram of Kelvin Lohara village, Maraog in sub-division Chaupal. In the complaint, the men stated that a resident of Gorli village in Chaupal has purchased Nau Tod Land from someone.

The complaint said that the matter of transfer of this land to the private party had been put up for adjudication before the then settlement office, where a conspiracy has been hatched. The officers and officials of the settlement office in Kasumpti had illegally misused and abused their position to give undue benefit to certain people and therefore in the process illegally transferred government land, said the complaint.

The complaints said that laws had been skirted by this ‘illegal transfer’ of government land to a private party.

It was further alleged in the complaint that about 8-9 bighas of Nau Tod Land had been purchased, and a total of 25 bighas of land, including those that belonged to the government, transferred, including govt land.

Chaupal police said that the dispute had been taken to different platforms and raised before various authorities by the aggrieved parties, who were then adviced to lodge an FIR in the case

“We have lodged the FIR and as this matter pertains to revenue records. It will take some time to ascertain the actual facts. A probe has been initiated and the truth will come out soon,” said DSP, Raj Kumar.

He added that no one has been arrested so far as the investigations were still in a very nascent stage.