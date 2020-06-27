Ex-Congress MLA charged with sedition over FB posts on LAC, arrested

According to the police, Shimla-based advocate Narendra Guleria approached the police on June 20 alleging that Bharti had tried to incite “hatred and treason” by using “objectionable and inflammatory” language. (Representational Image) According to the police, Shimla-based advocate Narendra Guleria approached the police on June 20 alleging that Bharti had tried to incite “hatred and treason” by using “objectionable and inflammatory” language. (Representational Image)

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a former Congress MLA after booking him for sedition, among other charges, over “objectionable” Facebook posts on the LAC situation in Ladakh.

Neeraj Bharti is an ex-MLA from Jawali who has served as the chief parliamentary secretary (education) in the previous Congress regime.

Bharti posted four Facebook posts between June 15 and 20 — three written posts and a photographic meme. The posts were critical of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and were related to the death of Indian soldiers in Galwan and the situation at the LAC.

According to the police, Shimla-based advocate Narendra Guleria approached the police on June 20 alleging that Bharti had tried to incite “hatred and treason” by using “objectionable and inflammatory” language. The police booked Bharti based on Guleria’s complaint.

SP Khushal Sharma, the state police spokesperson, said that Bharti was arrested on Friday following three days of questioning on “various aspects related to the case”. He would be produced before a magistrate on Saturday.

