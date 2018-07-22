ED files chargesheet against Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya Singh in money laundering case

Vikramaditya Singh Vikramaditya Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi court against Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh in a money laundering case in which the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister is already an accused. Special Judge Arvind Kumar fixed the matter for consideration on July 24.

In the earlier chargesheet filed in February 2018, the ED had named as accused Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh, among others. The two were granted bail in March 2018. Vikramaditya Singh is a first-time MLA from Shimla (Rural).

The case was registered in November 2015 when Virbhadra Singh was the Chief Minister. Earlier, his house was also raised by the CBI, which had filed a separate case. Later, the ED had arrested Anand Chauhan, a former LIC agent, in the case. He spent two years in jail before being granted bail early this year.

Reacting to the latest development, Vikramaditya Singh accused the BJP-led central government of resorting to vendetta politics against political rivals by misusing central agencies. “ It’s also a vain attempt to victimise and pressurise the political opponents. We have full faith in the Indian justice system and truth will prevail at the end of the day,” he said.

“No body is afraid of the cases. My family has been particularly targeted in false cases,” he said. In the case filed against Virbhadra Singh by the CBI, it has been alleged that he had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore, which were disproportionate to his known total income during his tenure as a Union minister.

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App