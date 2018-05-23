‘Devbhumi’s blessings made me President’

President Ram Nath Kovind with his family at the Ridge, Shimla, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) President Ram Nath Kovind with his family at the Ridge, Shimla, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday credited “blessings from Devbhumi (Himachal)” for his rise to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Donning a Himachali cap at a civic reception hosted by the state government in his honour, President Kovind said: “This land has some divine power… It could not have been anything other than blessings from this land that I stand before you as President of India. It’s my first visit as President, and my last visit as Governor of Bihar was in May 2017 — when I was a guest of Governor Acharya Devvrat.” He said that thanks to these blessings he became a presidential candidate within 20 days of his return from Shimla in May 2017.

The President had also worn a similar Himachali cap during the Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath this year. On Monday, he said that officials, before January 26, had given him a choice to pick any state’s traditional symbol and he finally picked the Himachali cap.

“I deliberately chose this cap (for Republic Day) as a symbol of traditions of Himachal Pradesh because of my love for the state,” he said. The civic reception for the President was held at Peterhoff. During the event, he also pointed out how he had landed for his six-day visit this year on May 20, exactly the same date he had arrived in the state last year.

The reception was attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Speaker Dr Rajeev Bindal, Cabinet ministers, former CM Virbhadra Singh, among others.

