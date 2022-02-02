Delimitation of Shimla wards for civic polls by March 9

Delimitation exercise has started in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Shimla, with the civic polls scheduled to be held in the month of either May or June, a spokesperson for the State Election Commission said here on Wednesday.

He added that instructions have been given to Deputy Commissioner Shimla to prepare a draft proposal by dividing the wards of Shimla constituency by February 10 and to invite objections by residents on the same.

The Jai Ram Thakur government in the state has already initiated the process to bring more rural areas under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

He said that the objections can be filed with the office of Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, during the working hours till February 17. The Deputy Commissioner will need to settle all such objections on or before February 24. In case any person is not satisfied with the decision of the Deputy Commissioner then the person can appeal to the Divisional Commissioner. Such appeals can be filed either by March 3 or within seven days of the decisions of the Deputy Commissioner.

The spokesperson said that Divisional Commissioner Shimla would redress the appeals it receives within five days. He said that the last notification of the wards of Shimla municipal corporation will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner on March 9.

Directions have been issued to complete the process of reservation of wards of Shimla by March 11. he said.