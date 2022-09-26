Decision on PoK should have been taken during 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said that a “decision” on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should have been taken at the time of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

He was speaking at an event honouring martyrs’ families at Badoli in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

“We have recently marked the golden jubilee of victory in the 1971 war. The war will be remembered in history as one fought for humanity, instead of property, possession or power,” Singh said.

“There is only one regret. If only a decision was taken in 1971 regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir…” he said.

The minister also said that India has a strong international image now. “Whenever someone has

tried to harm the country, there has been a befitting reply.

Earlier, when the country would expres something on a world platform, no one would listen. Now,

everyone listens to the country with their ears wide open. This is our capability,” said Singh.

He also talked about the bravery of soldiers from Himachal Pradesh. “I salute all the families from here whose children fought for the country. The nation will always be indebted to them.”

The Defence Minister said that because of military leaders like Sam Manekshaw (who later became Field Marshall), India was able to create history with the 1971 victory.

“When there are clouds of war, brave soldiers come forward from all parts of the country without any religion or state. The one thing that ties everyone together is the thread of the country. It is paramount,” said Singh.