scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Decision on PoK should have been taken during 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

He was speaking at an event honouring martyrs’ families at Badoli in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

“There is only one regret. If only a decision was taken in 1971 regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir…” he said. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said that a “decision” on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should have been taken at the time of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

He was speaking at an event honouring martyrs’ families at Badoli in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

“We have recently marked the golden jubilee of victory in the 1971 war. The war will be remembered in history as one fought for humanity, instead of property, possession or power,” Singh said.

“There is only one regret. If only a decision was taken in 1971 regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir…” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

The minister also said that India has a strong international image now. “Whenever someone has

tried to harm the country, there has been a befitting reply.

Earlier, when the country would expres something on a world platform, no one would listen. Now,

Advertisement

everyone listens to the country with their ears wide open. This is our capability,” said Singh.

He also talked about the bravery of soldiers from Himachal Pradesh. “I salute all the families from here whose children fought for the country. The nation will always be indebted to them.”

The Defence Minister said that because of military leaders like Sam Manekshaw (who later became Field Marshall), India was able to create history with the 1971 victory.

Advertisement

“When there are clouds of war, brave soldiers come forward from all parts of the country without any religion or state. The one thing that ties everyone together is the thread of the country. It is paramount,” said Singh.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:56:16 pm
Next Story

Ponniyin Selvan actor Karthi gets asked about his popularity in north India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan comes to his defence

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement