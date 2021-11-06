Days after HP bypoll rout, BJP govt slashes VAT on diesel, petrol

DAYS AFTER losing all four seats in the Himachal bypolls, the Jai Ram Thakur government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel. Petrol will now be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre while diesel rates have been cut down by Rs 17 per litre in the state with immediate effect.

Additional Chief Secretary Excise and Taxation Jagdish Chander Sharma said that earlier, the rate of tax on petrol of all kinds including aviation turbine fuel was 25 per cent and Rs 15.50 per litre, whichever is greater, which has now been reduced.

The new rate of tax is 17.50 per cent or Rs 13.50 per litre, whichever is greater.

For diesel, rate of tax was 14 per cent or Rs 9 per litre whichever is greater, but now has been reduced to 6 per cent or Rs 4.40 per litre, whichever is greater.

Earlier the Union government had reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 per litre with immediate effect.

Thakur hailed the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 per litre with immediate effect. He said this decision has provided much-needed relief to the people of the country.

The chief minister said that with the state government’s decision to further reduce VAT on petrol and diesel, petrol would be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre whereas diesel would be cheaper by Rs 17 per litre in the state with immediate effect.