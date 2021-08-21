Day 2 of Jan Ashirvad Yatra: Will showcase Himachali culture on global stage, says Anurag Thakur

On the second day of his 600-km Jan Ashirvad Yatra in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that his agenda for the next 10 years was to showcase the state’s art and culture globally.

“Just like the cricket stadium in Dharamshala gives recognition to Himachal all over the world, the art and culture of the state will be introduced globally in next ten years. This should have been done in the past. But now it is on my agenda for the next ten years.

Himachali arts, paintings and music will be showcased on international platforms,” said Thakur in Shimla.

There is a need to promote and showcase the art and culture of Himachal Pradesh which varies from Kinnaur’s kettle to Chamba’s ‘thaal’ and handkerchief and from Kangra’s paintings to ‘natis’ (dances) of different areas, he said.

Accompanied by state minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, Thakur said that a total of Rs 4,200 crore will be spent on various health sector projects in Himachal Pradesh. He said Rs 437 crore will also be spent on the PGI Satellite Centre in Una.

Replying to a question about building a sports stadium in Shimla, Thakur said stadiums will be built at all those places where land is available for the purpose.

He said he wants to build stadiums that can not only be used for sports but will also be tourist attractions.

He said the cricket stadium built in Dharamshala during his tenure as BCCI president is an added attraction for tourists. “At least five lakh people visit the Dharamshala cricket stadium every year and the number of tourists visiting Dharamshala has also increased a lot after the construction of the stadium,” the minister said.

In response to a question if a politician should run a sports federation, he replied that it depends on administrative capabilities.