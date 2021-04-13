Covid second wave hits Himachal boarding schools, most cases asymptomatic

Amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, several boarding school staff members and students have tested positive in Himachal Pradesh over the last few days.

While the state’s schools and educational institutions were ordered shut late last month, but residential facilities in schools were allowed to remain operational.

According to health officials in the last two-three days, infections were reported in several schools in Solan district, including Gurukul International School, MRA DAV School, and Pinegrove School.

“15 staff members at the MRA DAV School contracted the virus, including those employed in the hostel. A similar number of cases were reported from other schools and were mostly limited to staff members. Isolated cases were reported among the resident students as well,” said Medical Officer Mukta Rastogi. In Chamba district, 176 people including 110 students and 66 staff members in the Dalhousie Public School tested Covid positive around two weeks ago. A health official said that around 120 patients have already recovered from the disease.

“Most of the cases were asymptomatic. Around 90 student patients living in the hostels went back to their homes outside the state after seeking permission from the local administration. The remaining are under isolation here,” he said. Earlier in November, a large number of students had tested positive in the hostels of a Tibetan Children’s Village School in Mandi district. During the pandemic, schools in Himachal were first allowed to reopen for some classes in November but they were closed a few days later following a sharp spike in Covid cases. They were once again reopened in February when Covid cases in the state declined to a record low, but were closed on March 27 following a rise in the number of infections.

Virbhadra shifted to Mohali hospital

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (86), who tested positive for Covid on Monday, has been shifted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab along with his son Vikramaditya Singh, officials said, adding that their condition is currently stated to be stable. There are currently around 5,840 active Covid cases in Himachal, and 1,115 people have died of Covid-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic.