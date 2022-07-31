Covid-19 cases rising, HP makes masks mandatory

July 31, 2022 1:25:49 am
In view of rising Covid cases, Himachal Pradesh health department has made wearing of masks mandatory. The officials noted that covid appropriate behaviour is not being observed paving way for a statewide mandate.
“It has been noted that the number of Covid 19 cases in the state are rising every day as also the number of hospitalisations. People with comorbidities are especially at risk and some such casualties have also occurred,” read an order by Subashish Panda, Principal Sec (Health).
Masks will have to be worn inside educational institutions, government and private along with indoor/outdoor gatherings. Earlier, mask mandate were limited to schools and health departments. On Friday, the state reported 930 positive cases with 777 recoveries and one death. The active caseload has risen by 2000 in a span of one week.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Subscriber Only Stories
The maximum number of active cases are in Kangra district at 1,245 followed by Mandi with 1083 patients. In the last cabinet meeting, a presentation on the present covid status was also given before the CM and the need for stringent measures was highlighted.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watchPremium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
DCPs to keep track of ‘illegal’ Rohingya via weekly records
Punjab chief secy calls meet to discuss ‘black spot’
Dead insect found in food at Elante Mall
Liverpool beat Man City 3-1 for Community Shield
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation Washington
UP man held with firearm in Chandigarh
Thousands bid adieu to Air Force Wing Commander Mohit Rana
8-month-old child dragged away by leopard from mother’s lap found dead
Mirabai drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did
Suicide of job aspirant murder by state: Mevani
We must change our behaviour to counter cardio-metabolic diseases, says expert
Chandigarh to get 10 more government schools: Amit Shah