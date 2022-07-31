Covid-19 cases rising, HP makes masks mandatory

In view of rising Covid cases, Himachal Pradesh health department has made wearing of masks mandatory. The officials noted that covid appropriate behaviour is not being observed paving way for a statewide mandate.

“It has been noted that the number of Covid 19 cases in the state are rising every day as also the number of hospitalisations. People with comorbidities are especially at risk and some such casualties have also occurred,” read an order by Subashish Panda, Principal Sec (Health).

Masks will have to be worn inside educational institutions, government and private along with indoor/outdoor gatherings. Earlier, mask mandate were limited to schools and health departments. On Friday, the state reported 930 positive cases with 777 recoveries and one death. The active caseload has risen by 2000 in a span of one week.

The maximum number of active cases are in Kangra district at 1,245 followed by Mandi with 1083 patients. In the last cabinet meeting, a presentation on the present covid status was also given before the CM and the need for stringent measures was highlighted.