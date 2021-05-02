Covid-19 caseload crosses 1 lakh mark in Himachal Pradesh

Written by Express News Service | Shimla |
Updated: May 2, 2021 12:51:28 pm
Updated: May 2, 2021 12:51:28 pm
The total number of officially recorded cases of covid in Himachal Pradesh since the beginning of the pandemic crossed one lakh on Saturday, according to the state government’s latest health bulletins.
More than 80,000 people here have recovered from the disease. With a population of over 72 lakh, around 1.4 percent of the people in the hill state have now been infected at least once by the coronavirus.
A total of 1,512 people in Himachal have died of covid-related illnesses, according to government data. The data does not include the mortalities of covid patients who passed away after being referred to hospitals outside the state. A large number of patients in the state, both covid and non-covid positive, are routinely referred to PGI hospital in adjoining Chandigarh.
There are nearly 20 thousand people currently infected with the virus in the state, around one-fourth of whom are in the worst-hit district of Kangra. The districts of Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Mandi all have more than two thousand cases each.
Health officials said that more than 90 percent of the patients are in home isolation. On Thursday, Himachal reported its highest-ever single-day death toll of 40. It came down to 28 on Saturday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-