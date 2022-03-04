Court asks Himachal to furnish details of pending tests at state forensic labs

While hearing issue of tampering of evidence in various criminal cases, the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government to specify the total number of pendency of samples in State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Junga and Range Forensic Science Laboratories Dharamshala & Mandi.

The court has also directed the state government to specify the average time taken for reporting of the samples received from the investigating agencies by these laboratories. The state has been further directed to inform the court about the staff strength of above said laboratories; number of posts lying vacant; number of machines lying out of order in the laboratories. The State has also been directed to specify how many directions issued by the HC, including the recommendations of Dr. M.S. Rao, the then Director-cum-Chief Forensic Scientist, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, have been complied with and what steps are being taken to ensure compliance of remaining directions.