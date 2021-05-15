Corona curfew extended in Himachal till May 26

Himachal Pradesh Government extended the ‘corona curfew’ in the state till May 26 (File)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the ‘corona curfew’ in the state till May 26 without any major changes in the restrictions. The state-wide curfew, in which only essential work is allowed, was initially imposed from May 7 to May 17.

In a cabinet meeting held in Shimla, it was decided to extend the curfew till 6 am of May 26 after reviewing the Covid situation.

There are currently around 40,000 active Covid cases in Himachal, including over 3,000 new infections which were reported on Friday. 67 Covid patients died within a 24-hour-period till Friday evening.

The cabinet also imposed tighter norms on weddings, including a ban on using community halls, marriage palaces, tent houses, outside catering and DJ/bands. Marriages can only be held in houses or courts without a baraat procession and with a maximum attendance of 20 people, the cabinet ruled.

The cabinet allowed hardware shops selling construction materials to remain open on Tuesdays and Fridays for three hours a day.

It has also permitted municipal corporations, medical colleges, zonal and regional hospitals, and other hospitals with a bed capacity of 200 or above to hire dead body vans.

The forest corporation will provide fuel wood for cremating dead Covid patients, and in areas where forest rights are enforced, the wood will be given for free by the forest department, the cabinet said.