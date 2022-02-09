Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the concerned department to sympathetically consider regularisation of services of Panchayat Veterinary Sahayaks.

He was presiding over a meeting of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, where he said that a committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to look into cases of compassionate ground in various government departments, boards and corporation.

The CM added that a regular meeting of the service committee of boards and corporations should be held so that the pending issues of the employees could be redressed.

He said that steps would be taken to stop exploitation of workers by the cement plant management in the state. He added that services would be allowed through contractors particularly in the cement plants and other industrial units in core activities.