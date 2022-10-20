scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Congress banks on experience and legacy for ticket selection

Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh, will again contest from the Shimla Rural seat.

congress, assembly polls, indian expressThe Congress is making safe bets in the state Assembly polls. (File)

The Congress is making safe bets in the state Assembly polls due to be held on November 12. From sitting legislators to children of previous ministers and MLAs, the party seems to be relying on experience, legacy and past performances in the hope of wresting back the state.

It is a critical time for the state unit, which has been facing factionalism in the poll run-up, with the emergence of several chief ministerial faces and their respective lobbies following the death of six-time CM Virbhadra Singh.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh, will again contest from the Shimla Rural seat. Vikramaditya is being projected as a youth leader, while his mother Pratibha Singh is the HPCC chief and one of the CM probable.

Among other legacy candidates are Harshwardhan Chauhan from Shillai, the son of former MLA Guman Singh Chauhan, besides Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala, whose father Sant Ram was a former HPCC chief, Bhawani Singh Pathania, the son of seven-time Fatehpur MLA Sujan Singh Sathania, and R.S. Bali from Nagrota Bhawan, son of former transport minister G.S. Bali.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

Rohit Thakur, grandson of former CM Thakur Ram Lal, will be contesting from Jubbal Kotkhai, after having won in the bypolls last year. Ashish Butail from Palampur is the son of former Assembly Speaker Brij Bihari Lal Butail, while Vinod Sultanpuri, whose name has been finalised for Kasauli, is the son of former MP K.D. Sultanpuri.

Former state cabinet minister Kaul Singh Thakur and his daughter Champa Thakur have been given tickets from Darang and Mandi respectively. Kaul Singh is a seven-time MLA and has been the HPCC chief for two consecutive terms.

Champa Thakur lost the last election from the Mandi seat to Anil Sharma, who defected after representing Congress from the seat for three terms.

Advertisement

In the list of 46 candidates, there are only six new faces. These include Yashwant Singh Khanna from Churah, Khimi Ram from Banjar, Vivek Kumar from Jhandutta, Dayal Pyari from Pachhad Sirmaur, Rajneesh Kimta from Chopal and Kuldeep Singh Rathore from Theog.

Most of the fresh faces have been part of Congress youth wings, said party officials. Khim Ram is a BJP turncoat, while Kuldeep Singh Rathore is a party veteran making his electoral debut. Rathore has been credited with leading the party to successive election wins, and was appointed the HPCC chief (before Pratibha Singh) without having fought a single election.

So far, the party has fielded three female candidates besides former education minister Asha Kumari. Party sources said that with little time between the announcement and date of polling, there was little scope for experimentation. While there is a general consensus on 46 tickets, discussions over the remaining 22 are scheduled to take place in Delhi over the next two days.

Advertisement

Kinnaur, Bharmour and Shimla Urban are some of the key constituencies over which deliberations are continuing.

Sitting Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh has not been given the ticket yet, with state Congress office bearer Negi Nigam Bhandari believed to be in the running.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:04:12 am
Next Story

Punjab MILKFED to increase milk supply to Delhi by 1.7 lakh litres: Mann

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement