Congress team to Himachal CM: Give economic relief to farmers for damaged crops

A Congress delegation led by state party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore Tuesday met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to demand immediate economic relief for affected farmers and orchardists whose crops were destroyed in the snow, hail and rain storms last week.

Rathore said that plants of apple, cherry and other fruits have been destroyed in the apple belt while in the lower parts of the state, standing crops that were ready for harvest such as wheat have been severely damaged. The state must demand a special relief package from the Centre.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Anil Khachi directed horticulture, agriculture and revenue officials to prepare a damage assessment report at the earliest and submit it to insurance companies. He asked revenue officials to complete girdawari in affected areas and also appealed to the farmers to file claims through banks, panchayats, government departments or directly to the insurance companies.