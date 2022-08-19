Congress targets Jai Ram govt as oath of HPPSC members put off

The oath ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) chairman and members scheduled for Thursday was deferred at the last minute.

Newly appointed chairman Dr Rachna Gupta and members Rakesh Sharma, Col Rajesh Kumar Sharma (retd) and Prof Om Prakash Sharma were set to take oath in Raj Bhawan on Thursday morning. But there was a last-minute cancellation and government officials were yet to announce a fresh date for the ceremony.

The Opposition has alleged irregularities in the appointments. In a tweet, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba stated that the matter of HPPSC appointments had reached the PMO and that the government was finding ways to postpone the oath ceremony. She alleged that the CM had started distributing ‘revdis’ ahead of the elections.

State Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan told the media on Thursday that the BJP government in the state is under the scanner for hurriedly carrying out the appointment of the chairperson and three members.

Chauhan asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to come clear on the appointments and “postponement” of the oath ceremony. “The government decision in this regard has raised doubts. CM must clarify as to what prompted the government to go about these appointments in such a fishy manner,” he added.

Chauhan said the CM had recently stated that the state government will go for a massive recruitment drive in coming month. “This is the election year and most recruitments are to be made through the HPPSC. Does it mean that the present government wanted to appoint its favourites to the HPPSC so that people of a particular political ideology could be given jobs,” he questioned.

Dr Rachna, a journalist by profession, had been a member of the HPPSC and her tenure was due to end in January next year. With the new appointment, her tenure will be for six years or till the age of 62, whichever is earlier. Dr Gupta earlier served as an editor of a daily news organisation and had recently released a book based on Himachal Pradesh.

Former chairperson Ajay Kumar’s term ended this year and the post had been lying vacant for the last 10 days. IAS officer Rakesh Sharma heads the vigilance department. Col Rajesh Sharma hails from Dharamshala while Prof Om Prakash belongs to Chopal.